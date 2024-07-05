Why Indians have trouble falling asleep

When I was a child, no one really read me bedtime stores. My parents would turn off the main light and turn on a bedside lamp. My father would sit and read the paper by the light of the lamp, half-listening to my mother as she filled him in about the day in a low voice. I would lie in bed looking at the strange deformed shadows the bedside lamp cast on the ceiling. My favourite sleep ritual was to pull the covers over me, hug my bolster pillow or paash-baalish, and make up little stories in my head. I would imagine that under that paash-baalish was a secret world where my toys and I could have a picnic. There was something Enid Blyton-ish about the whole affair but it worked like a charm. I would be asleep long before I managed to come up with a full menu for the picnic. Years later someone told me that the biggest sleep-aid I had back then was not my imaginary picnics, but a sense of security about the real world around me. There was comfort in hearing the low voices of my parents, in knowing that I would wake up to them the next day. The murmur of their voices was the white noise lulling me to sleep.