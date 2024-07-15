Does hiring a cultural fit matter?
SummaryHiring for a cultural fit can boost team performance and job satisfaction, but also poses risks of discrimination and homogeneity
Since she started her professional career seven years ago, Saroj, who uses only one name, has worked with five companies. Over the years, she’s observed one thing: being a good “cultural fit" for a company positively impacts her happiness, productivity and motivation at work. At one company, the focus on innovation and teamwork matched her work style “perfectly", making the job both “enjoyable and fulfilling", says the 30-year-old. “Another organisation valued a balanced work-life approach, which contributed to my overall well-being." Such experiences have made her realise that a strong cultural fit can significantly enhance job satisfaction and performance—a learning she now applies and prioritises in hiring people for the organisation she co-founded last year, ZealGrit Social Welfare Foundation, based in Bihar’s Triveniganj.
“Cultural fit" generally refers to how in sync an employee is with the culture of an organisation. In corporate speak, a “culture fit" is a person with values, goals, practices and beliefs that align with that of their employer. Having a culturally fit employee certainly makes sense to create a thriving and diverse workplace.
Companies want employees who align with their values and goals, and employees look for the same to have a more fulfilling career. But is it enough to hire someone based on their ability to look the part, speak the same language, or fit into a company? Aren’t factors like talent, experience and skills much more important?