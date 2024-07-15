Does hiring a cultural fit matter?

Since she started her professional career seven years ago, Saroj, who uses only one name, has worked with five companies. Over the years, she’s observed one thing: being a good “cultural fit" for a company positively impacts her happiness, productivity and motivation at work. At one company, the focus on innovation and teamwork matched her work style “perfectly", making the job both “enjoyable and fulfilling", says the 30-year-old. “Another organisation valued a balanced work-life approach, which contributed to my overall well-being." Such experiences have made her realise that a strong cultural fit can significantly enhance job satisfaction and performance—a learning she now applies and prioritises in hiring people for the organisation she co-founded last year, ZealGrit Social Welfare Foundation, based in Bihar’s Triveniganj.