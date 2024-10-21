When relationships fuel professional growth
SummaryEmployees who feel supported by their families are more likely to be energetic, enthusiastic, and engaged in their work
Puneet Singh, 38, a former sales professional at a Mumbai-based e-commerce company, quit his job three months ago. As someone who had always harboured entrepreneurial dreams, it seemed the right time to level up. Initially, he was on the lookout for a co-founder for his pet care start-up project. Soon, he realised his wife was the perfect match. “Most of us have been advised not to work with our partners, God forbid some misunderstanding crops up and things go kaput. Experts believe it isn’t right to mix personal and professional lives, “ says Singh.
“However, my wife was once a colleague, that’s where we met and I know I share a great work relationship with her. She is my biggest cheerleader and critic, and I can’t wait to unveil my business with her by my side."