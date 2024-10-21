When relationships fuel professional growth

Puneet Singh, 38, a former sales professional at a Mumbai-based e-commerce company, quit his job three months ago. As someone who had always harboured entrepreneurial dreams, it seemed the right time to level up. Initially, he was on the lookout for a co-founder for his pet care start-up project. Soon, he realised his wife was the perfect match. “Most of us have been advised not to work with our partners, God forbid some misunderstanding crops up and things go kaput. Experts believe it isn’t right to mix personal and professional lives, “ says Singh.

“However, my wife was once a colleague, that’s where we met and I know I share a great work relationship with her. She is my biggest cheerleader and critic, and I can’t wait to unveil my business with her by my side."

It’s not just about working with family members. Recent research by Harvard Business Review points towards the growing importance of family in pushing employees to perform better at work. This is in stark contrast to the general perception that family creates interference with work and vice-versa.

For many like Sahil Sharma, their families are the biggest reason they can focus on work without being constantly worried about domestic responsibilities. “The support at home gives me the strength to push boundaries and perform my best," says Sharma, the global chief human resource officer at RateGain, a global provider of AI-powered travel and hospitality SaaS solutions. “The peace of mind that comes from an organized and smoothly running home —whether it’s staying on top of bills, groceries, or daily tasks—empowers me to stay energised at work, knowing everything is well-managed."

Similarly, Richa Gupta, founder and creative director at The Purple Boat, a communications agency, considers her family to be the driving force in her life. She credits this ethos to her mother, who had a flourishing career as a banker. “The curiosity and optimism towards life I see in my seven-year-old daughter reminds me of the joy and purpose of life. My husband’s support gives me the strength to face any challenge," says Gupta. “Knowing they are cheering me on makes me feel like I’m not just working for myself but for them too."

Employees who feel supported by their families are more likely to be energetic, enthusiastic, and engaged in their work, say experts. “A supportive family helps alleviate work-related stress and prevents burnout. With a strong emotional support system at home, employees are better equipped to handle workplace tasks and challenges," says Chetna Israni, director and co-founder, Morning Star Brandcom, a Mumbai-based integrated communication consultancy.

Like everything else, there are also perceived risks if employees are too involved with their families. It could even curb their professional growth. Those who are too attached to their families may get affected by even the smallest issue, eventually allowing it to permeate their work lives. “There have been instances where employees avoid transfer to other locations or promotion to a higher role as it may disturb their existing family equation," says Irfan A. Rizvi, professor of leadership and change management, International Management Institute, Delhi. “Such decisions are an individual’s choice and organizations may not like to interfere in it, as long as employees fulfil their responsibilities.".

Agrees Aryan Shukla, a manager at a Bengaluru-based multinational for the past nine years. While he has moved up the ladder in his company, the growth hasn’t been on par with his expectations. He’s just not ready to leave because the company allows him a fair bit of work-life balance. “I am the sole breadwinner in my family. There are four of us, my mother, two sisters and myself. In that case, if I quit and move elsewhere, what if I don’t have time for my family at all? They are most important to me," he says. “I can’t neglect them, even if it means quashing my professional dreams."

While family motivation is an integral aspect of the workplace that pushes people to improve their performance, it often develops with intensity when the employee’s family is going through financial duress, suggests a study published in the peer-reviewed Frontiers in Psychology Journal in 2023.

“To date, numerous studies have portrayed its detrimental effects on multiple employee-related outcomes including performance, intent to leave, and work-life conflicts," mentions the research.

In agreement is Prof. Rizvi, who believes family cannot directly impact the motivation of an employee. “For instance, it could be that your family is going through a tough financial situation and you care for them. So you will be motivated to increase your earnings for your family’s condition to improve," says Prof. Rizvi. “But how long will this motivation last? Will a happy or neutral family situation spur you to act the same way? Not unless you decide to put in your best for your own sake."

There are also other factors that contribute to greater productivity and motivation among employees. For one, support from organizations to make life simpler for family-oriented professionals. “Things like flexible work arrangements, on-site childcare or childcare partnerships, and family-friendly benefits can go a long way. It’s not just about offering perks, but also about creating a culture of empathy and understanding," says Gupta. “When employees feel like their needs are considered, they are more likely to be motivated and productive."

Israni, too, believes in fostering an inclusive environment where familial responsibilities are respected. “Sensitising managers to the importance of work-life balance and how to support employees with responsibilities at home can create a more supportive work environment," she says.

Working well is a combination of individual resiliency and the organizational ecosystem. “Employees should strive to align their motivations with performance, and companies need to build a culture that supports employees in navigating these complex choices," says Sharma. “This creates a work environment where family-driven motivation is seen as a strength rather than a limitation."

