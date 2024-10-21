When relationships fuel professional growth

Agrees Aryan Shukla, a manager at a Bengaluru-based multinational for the past nine years. While he has moved up the ladder in his company, the growth hasn’t been on par with his expectations. He’s just not ready to leave because the company allows him a fair bit of work-life balance. “I am the sole breadwinner in my family. There are four of us, my mother, two sisters and myself. In that case, if I quit and move elsewhere, what if I don’t have time for my family at all? They are most important to me," he says. “I can’t neglect them, even if it means quashing my professional dreams."