A note on the issue: The outdoors is calling

If we did have to put a theme to this issue of Lounge, it would be “get moving”—the rains are petering out, the weather in most parts of the country is milder and it’s possible to spend hours outdoors without worrying about being drenched or dehydrated. And if you are getting back outdoors, it might be time to try something new, an activity that’s unusual as well as better done in the post monsoon months. Start slow with a nature walk—many individuals and groups organise nature rambles in cities, teaching people to forage for greens amongst what looks like urban undergrowth. If creepy-crawlies are your thing—or if you’d like to get over a fear of them—maybe try a ramble through the local park to observe them.

Also read: Perfect outdoor escapes: Hit the trails, build a community For the more adventurous, there’s sea swimming, surfing and trail running, all routes into getting closer to nature, whether in the city or outside it. They’re challenges that would take you beyond the usual marathons and 10K runs that have become so popular across the country, and show you a different facet of your city while sparking a love for nature.

On a different note, it’s been two weeks since the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, shadowed by heartbreak for India, but the show continues in Paris. Starting Wednesday, India’s para athletes will participate in 12 categories at the 2024 Paralympics, hoping to better their haul of 19 medals, including five gold, at Tokyo four years ago. If you rearranged your schedule to watch Lakshya Sen, Vinesh Phogat and Neeraj Chopra, do the same for star shooter Avani Lekhara, ace athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu (who is hoping to win a third medal), table tennis player Bhavina Patel and the rest of the contingent, who, as we report, have overcome all manner of challenge to make their way to the games.

If you are the indoors type, do read our Raising Parents column on how to get children interested in art and the lives of artists, and our report on the delicious books that inspire some of the country’s most innovative chefs—there are more ideas there to keep you busy all weekend.

