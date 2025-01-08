Avoid the trap of overgeneralisation
SummaryOften occurring at the beginning of the year, this pattern of thinking can have an impact on mood, anxiety and self-esteem. Avoid it by substituting such thoughts with a rational, more evidence-based approach.
Early into 2025, a 27-year-old female client tells me during a session, “This year has begun on a bad note, my partner and I got into a big fight on 1 January. I got an injury during a workout and one of my flights for a weekend trip has been rescheduled. I feel, how the year starts is always so telling of how the year will go by and I already feel scared. I know it’s not the most rational thought, but I can’t seem to knock it out of my head."
Over the years my experience as a therapist is that how we see January and beginning of the year has a huge impact on our wellbeing. Like my client, I hear a lot of people fall for overgeneralisation, which is a cognitive distortion that impacts how we think, feel and behave. It shows up in our language, our narratives of hope and how we perceive situations. Overgeneralisation as an unhealthy thinking pattern often involves drawing broad conclusions and generalisations based on a single or few events. One of the definitions, attributed to Dr Aaron Beck, who is regarded as the father of cognitive behavioural therapy, defines overgeneralisation as “the pattern of drawing a general rule or conclusion on the basis of one or more isolated incidents and applying the concept across the board to related and unrelated situations".