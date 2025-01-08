Avoid the trap of overgeneralisation

We also need to remember that very often, when we examine the year in December, several events which seemed to bother or irritate us no longer do so because much life happens between January and December. This was reinforced at a workshop that I attended recently on mindfully reflecting about the year that was coming to an end. As I was going over each month, I recognised that many events that I was irritated by and frustrated with in the early part of the year no longer evoked the same response or negative emotions in me. It felt as if their intensity had shifted and I had forgotten some of these events. This insight provided an opportunity to pause and even laugh at how we trick ourselves into misery, sometimes imagined misery, too. I have also felt that while January is a good time for making resolutions, we need to remember that sticking to them requires evaluating and recommitting to them every time we seem to be moving away from it. Therefore, recognise that any new habit requires starting all over again several times before it solidifies in to a pattern that we can stick to.