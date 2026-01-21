Ozempic for pets? Why the ‘weight loss wonder drug’ isn’t for dogs and cats

Ozempic has become one of those words that needs no introduction. Developed for diabetes, it is now closely associated with weight loss. It has also entered veterinary conversations, usually as a question. If this exists for people, why not for pets?

There is limited and cautious scientific interest in appetite-regulating pathways in animals, including those related to GLP-1, a natural hormone that helps control blood sugar. This work is early and largely exploratory. There is some work being done in the veterinary space with Ozempic for weight loss, but so far, no GLP-1 drugs have been approved for weight loss in dogs or cats, and none are close to routine clinical use. However, there is still a lot of curiosity among pet parents about this drug.

Also Read | Creating a safe home for pets: Tips for indoor hazards and noise management

Most pet parents recognise weight gain long before it is discussed in a clinic. What they struggle with is recognising obesity. Many pets are described as “just solid” or “naturally round”, particularly cats and small dog breeds. Obesity is not about size. It is about excess fat.

A healthy pet has a visible waist when viewed from above and a gentle abdominal tuck when viewed from the side. Ribs should be easy to feel under a light fat covering, without pressing. When these landmarks disappear, fat has accumulated beyond what the body needs.

In cats, obesity often shows up as a broad, flat back; a prominent abdominal fat pad that hangs and sways when they walk; and reluctance to jump or groom.

From a medical perspective, fat is not passive padding. Adipose tissue acts like an endocrine organ. It releases chemicals that cause inflammation, alters insulin sensitivity, and disrupts hormone signalling. This is why obesity increases the risk of diabetes, joint disease, respiratory compromise, and some cancers. A naturally stocky dog is not the same as an overweight one.

In urban homes, food often fills emotional gaps. It compensates for boredom, guilt and long workdays. We mistake demands for attention from our pets as hunger. With busier lives, walks shorten. Play becomes irregular, movement declines. Weight gain follows quietly and is easy to dismiss. The solutions are straightforward, but they need structure.

Start with portions. Feed for ideal body weight, not current size. For most overweight pets, reducing daily food intake by 10-20% is a safe starting point. Avoid drastic cuts. Safe weight loss in dogs is around 0.5-1% of body weight per week. In cats, closer to 0.5% is safer.

Treats are often underestimated. Treats should make up no more than 10% of daily calorie intake. For many pets, this amounts to just a few small pieces a day. Dental chews, training rewards, and food used to hide medication all count. If treats are given, meal portions must be adjusted accordingly.

Timed meals work better than constant access. Two meals a day for dogs and two-three measured meals for cats improve satiety signalling. For cats, moving away from free feeding alone can lead to weight loss without reducing calories.

Also Read | The essential guide to welcoming a puppy into your apartment

Exercise does not need to be extreme, just consistent. For healthy adult dogs, 30-60 minutes of daily activity is a reasonable target. For overweight or older dogs, two or three walks of 10-15 minutes are safer. Cats benefit from short, frequent activity: two to three play sessions a day, each lasting 10-15 minutes. Play before meals mimics natural hunting behaviour.

Pain is often overlooked. Many overweight dogs have early osteoarthritis long before obvious lameness appears. Addressing pain improves mobility and makes weight loss achievable. Monitor progress objectively. Weigh your pet every two to four weeks. Expect plateaus. What matters is consistency.

If weight-loss medications ever find a place in veterinary medicine, they will support these measures rather than replace them. Most pets do not need a new drug, just less calories, appropriate movement, and clearer routines.