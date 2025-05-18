How we have steadily devalued the book review
Sandip Roy 6 min read 18 May 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryThe explosion of paid ‘authentic’ reviews has made all of us more wary and we place greater value on comments from users, whether it’s for a book, a restaurant or a plumber
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As an offer it sounded almost too good to be true.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less