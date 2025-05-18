How we have steadily devalued the book review

At first I didn’t know what to be more aghast about—this explosion of paid “authentic" reviews or those who paid for them. To be honest, I feel a little sorry for these reviewers. One of them had two books to her credit. Self-published or not, that was double my literary output. It made me sad that someone who wanted to be a writer was willing to write little paid Goodreads reviews for strangers she found on the internet. Every reviewer should be paid for their work but by an outlet that publishes it, not by the author. And I wonder what self-worth an author feels when they tell the world they are one of the 25 best books of the year, knowing full well the price tag for that honour.