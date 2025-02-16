Pankaj Mishra on Gaza, and the ‘emotional bonding’ between India and Israel

Your book makes us aware of the anti-humanitarian biases of much-lauded figures like Saul Bellow and Isaiah Berlin. How do we reckon with the legacy of such once-iconic heroes?

The accounts that exalt them as icons and heroes of humanism all come from the West. Too many of us have swallowed them unthinkingly in India and in other parts of the non-Western world. We have rarely arrived at an independent assessment of these figures, or examined how deep their humanism or liberalism was, whether it extended only to the perceived boundaries of their own ethnic-religious or cultural communities. Nor have we sought to interrogate how much they knew of the histories and cultures of the non-West. Did Isaiah Berlin understand the meaning of decolonisation, for instance, a world-historical process that he actually lived through? If not, then why should we take him seriously on a range of related historical and philosophical issues? It is never too late to start that process of examining these Western reputations—crucial to the formation of an indigenous intellectual modernity.