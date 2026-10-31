How the docu-series Panthadikkam captures Kerala's football flex

One of the most humorous stories is of the two rival fan groups, of Brazil and Argentina, competing for flex. Each builds a cut-out bigger than the other, going from 300-400ft and up to 700ft in height before both parties agree to compromise on a final shared height. The information of the other one’s flex height comes from the lone printer assigned to do the job, who leaks the valuable data to the rival, presumably leading to increasingly more profitable orders for “flexes”.