How the docu-series Panthadikkam captures Kerala's football flex

If people think football is just a ball kicked around the field, then a guitar is just wood with strings, and a book is paper with ink, says one of the protagonists of Panthadikkam, a five-episode docu-series that explores Kerala’s intimate, passionate relationship with football.
The series, which dropped on Malayalam Zee 5 earlier this month, is not about the state’s generational wealth of football players, but of the (predominantly male) Keralite’s craze for it. Since the state’s inception on 1 November 1956, says the heavy baritone of actor Mammootty’s voiceover, the state has been a keen follower of the sport.
If Bengal has been a supporter of Brazil and Kerala of Argentina, as is widely believed, the latter’s fandom comes from the 1986 World Cup, which Argentina won and established Diego Maradona as an enduring favourite. Kerala, specifically Munda in the Malabar region where this film is mostly based, is firmly divided into Brazil and Argentina fans, with a smattering of followers of Spain, France, Senegal and Saudi Arabia.
As an assertion of how world football became integral to the Malayali fan, Mammootty says, “The ball travelled across the world and into his heart and became a part of his body.”
Set against the backdrop of the recently concluded World Cup in US-Mexico-Canada, Panthadikkam (Let’s Play Ball) shows fan rivalries play out in communities, some in humour, some in fights, through jibes or through flex. It’s a word used frequently in the film, referring to the large-format banners or boards declaring allegiance to a person or team. The size of these banners are literally a flex in this context. Some of the more popular footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi get life-sized “flexes”, which are usually reserved for movie stars in southern India.
One of the most humorous stories is of the two rival fan groups, of Brazil and Argentina, competing for flex. Each builds a cut-out bigger than the other, going from 300-400ft and up to 700ft in height before both parties agree to compromise on a final shared height. The information of the other one’s flex height comes from the lone printer assigned to do the job, who leaks the valuable data to the rival, presumably leading to increasingly more profitable orders for “flexes”.