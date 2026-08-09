The rise and fall of Batanagar and the history of the company towns that built industrial India

Much like the British colonial cantonments that preceded them, these company townships used spatial segregation, manicured order, and self-contained amenities as a means to isolate their population and enforce social discipline. Companies like Bata, as Sen herself notes in one of the book’s better passages, vacillated in their conduct between “expediency, conflict and discord”. It is a line worth dwelling on, because it captures something the book otherwise fails to explore: that welfare and control were the same instrument. The violent strikes through the 1970s at many of the jute mills in Calcutta, sites for several such townships, showed how the exterior calm often concealed resentments and anger within.