The rise and fall of Batanagar and the history of the company towns that built industrial India

Paramita Sen’s Batanagar: A Personal History of India’s Forgotten Company Town opens with a claim that is sure to give the discerning reader pause. Bata, she writes, was a “multinational corporation with global operations” that people “across the world identified with”. This is generous even by the standards of jacket-copy hyperbole. Sure, Bata in the 1930s was a fast-growing Czech shoemaker with ambitions, but it was certainly not a household name. The exaggeration sums up a book that reaches for scale and significance but fails in the attempt, and in doing so, buries a genuinely interesting subject under too much of the mundane.
That subject is the company town, a form of urban paternalism that early Indian industrial capital, and later post-independence governments, built across India in the first half of the 20th century. Sen sets up Batanagar, built on the marshy edges of Calcutta (now Kolkata) from 1934, as part of this story though it was in no way singular.
By the time Tomas Bata’s men arrived in Bengal in the 1930s, Tatanagar had existed for over two decades, and the Kirloskars had already established Kirloskarwadi in western India as a purpose-built industrial township. Indeed, the company town was by then a well-established Indian institution, not an imported novelty.