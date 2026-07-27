“They have given us tea and biscuits, they will not harm us. Your father will also be ok,” Sandhya Panaskar consoled her 11-year-old son last week. Being picked up by the police and seeing his father roughed up was new. So was sitting in the Worli Police Station in Mumbai on a school day. But attending a protest was not. And if his 43-year-old mother has her way, having been part of the protest against paper-leak allegations in India’s medical entrance examinations would not be his last.
For parents who discuss politics with children, heading to protests is another life lesson
SummaryFor some parents, protest is a way to introduce their children to the power of questioning and their rights as citizens
“They have given us tea and biscuits, they will not harm us. Your father will also be ok,” Sandhya Panaskar consoled her 11-year-old son last week. Being picked up by the police and seeing his father roughed up was new. So was sitting in the Worli Police Station in Mumbai on a school day. But attending a protest was not. And if his 43-year-old mother has her way, having been part of the protest against paper-leak allegations in India’s medical entrance examinations would not be his last.
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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