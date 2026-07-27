For parents who discuss politics with children, heading to protests is another life lesson

For Suyash Vadhavkar, taking his 12-year-old son to the recent protests was a way to remove the negative connotation that “politics is bad”, and that one needs to keep distance. "At the core of it, a protest means to stand up to authorities, be it within the family, school, office or in society, when one feels wronged," said the Mumbai-based writer and director. He had given a phone to his son and asked him to capture, and later write about, his experiences. "At first, he refused to let go of me, but then when he saw thousands with placards, singing songs, dancing, he started capturing the moments and went ahead on his own. As a parent, I do not want to drill into him that standing up, even if there are repercussions, is wrong."