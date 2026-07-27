For parents who discuss politics with children, heading to protests is another life lesson

Panaskar is a freelancer who works with NGOs on women's rights and gender injustice. She says she taught her son early on about his rights as a citizen, and last week, she decided taking her son to the protests would be a good way to put the lessons into practice. At Shivaji Park, he sang Bhago Nahin, Duniya Ko Badlo, penned in the 1940s and since used at various protests, especially in the '60s and '70s. "He did not know what paper leaks and their repercussions were, nor did he know why the farmers were protesting (earlier), but we explained to him because he needs to know that the world is not as safe and protected," Panaskar said.