For parents who discuss politics with children, heading to protests is another life lesson

“They have given us tea and biscuits, they will not harm us. Your father will also be ok,” Sandhya Panaskar consoled her 11-year-old son last week. Being picked up by the police and seeing his father roughed up was new. So was sitting in the Worli Police Station in Mumbai on a school day. But attending a protest was not. And if his 43-year-old mother has her way, having been part of the protest against paper-leak allegations in India’s medical entrance examinations would not be his last.
“They have given us tea and biscuits, they will not harm us. Your father will also be ok,” Sandhya Panaskar consoled her 11-year-old son last week. Being picked up by the police and seeing his father roughed up was new. So was sitting in the Worli Police Station in Mumbai on a school day. But attending a protest was not. And if his 43-year-old mother has her way, having been part of the protest against paper-leak allegations in India’s medical entrance examinations would not be his last.
Panaskar is a freelancer who works with NGOs on women's rights and gender injustice. She says she taught her son early on about his rights as a citizen, and last week, she decided taking her son to the protests would be a good way to put the lessons into practice. At Shivaji Park, he sang Bhago Nahin, Duniya Ko Badlo, penned in the 1940s and since used at various protests, especially in the '60s and '70s. "He did not know what paper leaks and their repercussions were, nor did he know why the farmers were protesting (earlier), but we explained to him because he needs to know that the world is not as safe and protected," Panaskar said.
Panaskar is a freelancer who works with NGOs on women's rights and gender injustice. She says she taught her son early on about his rights as a citizen, and last week, she decided taking her son to the protests would be a good way to put the lessons into practice. At Shivaji Park, he sang Bhago Nahin, Duniya Ko Badlo, penned in the 1940s and since used at various protests, especially in the '60s and '70s. "He did not know what paper leaks and their repercussions were, nor did he know why the farmers were protesting (earlier), but we explained to him because he needs to know that the world is not as safe and protected," Panaskar said.
At a time when political discourse and protests etch fault lines in relationships, some parents have decided that discussing politics, protest and dissent is not taboo. "Parents today, irrespective of their or their children's age, have quick and easy access to content which helps them engage in politics and humanitarian subject matter. Several parents with whom I work are taking risks, and recognising that there is power in numbers when it comes to making one's voice heard," said Malika Noor Mehta, a psychotherapist with a private practice in Mumbai. But a comparison between generations may be unfair. "Earlier generations engaged with politics just as deeply as parents today. Parenting styles may have differed because the flow of information looked different. But that isn't to say that there was less political engagement among older generations of parents," Mehta said.
For Suyash Vadhavkar, taking his 12-year-old son to the recent protests was a way to remove the negative connotation that “politics is bad”, and that one needs to keep distance. "At the core of it, a protest means to stand up to authorities, be it within the family, school, office or in society, when one feels wronged," said the Mumbai-based writer and director. He had given a phone to his son and asked him to capture, and later write about, his experiences. "At first, he refused to let go of me, but then when he saw thousands with placards, singing songs, dancing, he started capturing the moments and went ahead on his own. As a parent, I do not want to drill into him that standing up, even if there are repercussions, is wrong."
The graffiti, the artwork, the posters were uncensored, and Vadhavkar was unperturbed. "I was concerned about safety but not about being asked uncomfortable questions. Certain ideas impact a child only if they are dramatised. If you explain something in a matter-of-fact tone, then there is no sensationalism and the child moves onto other subjects."
For some parents, protest is a way to introduce their children to the power of questioning. Delhi-based artist Manmeet went with her daughter to Jantar Mantar, one of many protests that the mother and daughter duo have attended in the past few years. They have agitated for women's safety, equality for all citizens, students' rights, and more. “We grew up with the one channel, Doordarshan, on which the song Mile sur mera tumhara played every day. If we do not (live this idea) then who will?”