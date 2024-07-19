Paris Olympics 2024: Indian breakers wait for their big break
SummaryBreaking is all set to debut as an Olympic sport at Paris. However, for India's B-Boys and B-Girls, the wait goes on due to a lack of support
Born on the streets of New York in the 1970s, breaking got the ultimate mainstream seal of approval when it was added to the Olympics roster for the 2024 Paris Games. Even though the dance sport, seen as the bastion of the young, is set to make its much-anticipated debut on 9 August 9 at Place de la Concorde, for India’s breakers, 2024 proved to be a dream too far for Indian breakers.
“It's still very niche; it's not everybody's cup of tea," says Arif Chaudhary, one of India’s leading B-Boys who won the Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2024 competition for the fifth time on 6 July.
A cruder form of the art, called ‘breakdancing’, was introduced to India via Bollywood in the 1980s. But India woke up to ‘breaking’ only in the last decade or so. The buzz around the sport has increased, leading to a rise in numbers and in the quality of competition. The sport has moved out of traditional metropolitan urban centres and is now finding fanfare in smaller towns: The winner of Red Bull BC One India women’s competition, Simran Ranga, hails from Jaipur.