Paris Olympics 2024: The hunger driving India’s hockey team
SummaryThe Indian men’s hockey team has overhauled its playing systems. They are no longer has-beens. A bronze medal would now be a disappointment
On 4 August 2021, a hot and humid day in Tokyo, the members of the Indian men’s hockey team gathered at a small park outside their apartments at the Olympic Games Village for an informal meeting. No coaches or support staff, just the 16 players—this was personal. This was a reckoning with a dream. This was about a fundamental question: what was the nature of the hunger that drove them here?
For Sumit Kumar Valmiki, the hunger was literal. He was nine years old when he joined his older brother to work as a cleaner at the dense cluster of dhabas at Murthal, Haryana, on NH-44. They would arrive at the eatery at 4 in the morning, clean, and leave for home with the meals for the day for the entire family—dal, one vegetable dish, rotis. It was an important source of food for Sumit’s family, all sanitation workers from a small village nearby. Sumit would then go to school, before ending his day with hockey practice, dreaming that one day the game would save him and his family from their financial distress.
“I knew where I came from, and I was proud of where I had reached," Sumit says of that day, “Now I wanted to see it through."