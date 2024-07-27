Paris Olympics 2024: Can Neeraj Chopra deliver again for India?

On the eve of the Doha Diamond League, which took place on 10 May, some of the top athletes in the world milled around at the players’ hotel during media day in their summer staples of shorts and T-shirts. Neeraj Chopra, the most-sought after name at the event, however was swaddled in a white tracksuit. A suit of armour against the air-conditioning, keeping his muscles warm and relaxed and ready for competition.

“Unlike the Europeans, we are not used to the cold," the javelin star said. Be it the little things or the big things, Chopra is used to standing out from the crowd—he is a trailblazing Indian in a predominantly European sport after all. But the 26-year-old isn’t just surviving, he’s thriving at the very top. He’s the reigning Olympic and world champion. And at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which began on 26 July, the floppy haired javelin star will once again be India’s biggest medal hope. Not just because of the historic gold at Tokyo 2020, but the way he has built on that success.

On his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Chopra shed baggage worth decades to capture gold in the men’s javelin throw event, thus becoming the first Indian (since independence) to win a medal at a track and field event. He was also only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after Abhinav Bindra (10m air rifle at the 2008 Beijing Games).

It was a momentous, era-defining performance that catapulted Chopra into the spotlight, and turned him into the biggest non-cricketing sports star in India. Despite the heady reception after his Tokyo triumph, Chopra, with guidance from long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz, has gone about his business with laser focus.

Indian sport has rarely seen a clutch performer like him. Since Tokyo, he has competed in 15 events and never done worse than a second place. Nine of those events have finished with Chopra clinching the top spot. In the last three years, he has won the Olympics, the World Championship (2023), the Diamond League final (2022) and defended his Asian Games gold (2023).