How a group of champion women are driving India’s Olympics dreams
SummaryFrom teenage swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, to stalwarts like P.V. Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu, India's Olympics is all about the women
After completing a dominant win over Kazakhstan’s Laura Ganikyzy at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in April, wrestler Vinesh Phogat knelt down on the mat, hands joined, head bowed as if in gratitude. A moment of calm to punctuate the roil of emotions of the last 16 months or so. Since January 2023, she had gone to war against the Indian wrestling establishment, slept on pavements, faced police violence, been attacked online, suffered an injury and undergone knee surgery before she could return to the wrestling mat.
Once there, she had to drop down to the 50kg category because Antim Panghal, a young Indian wrestler, had already secured Olympic quota in her favoured 53kg category. Though cutting weight (her out-of-competition weight is around 56kg) left her vulnerable to injury, Phogat stuck to her guns, won the national trials and represented India at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. She needed three wins to secure a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics and she did so in style—with three technical falls (lead of 10 or more points ends the match) on the trot, the last of which was against Ganikyzy. Phogat was back.
“It’s taken so much hard work and struggle," the 29-year-old told the United World Wrestling website. “I have been away from the mat for one-and-a-half years. I have come back after an operation. Many people suggested that I should not go in the 50kg category because I could get re-injured. But I did not have any option. It was a do-or-die situation. I chose the die option."