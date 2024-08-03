Paris Olympics 2024: A mix of first impressions and closing acts

On his Olympic debut, archer Dhiraj Bommadevara learnt just how small the margins in elite sport are. Competing in the round of 32 match on 30 July, in the men’s individual event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Bommadevara was close to perfection, but his opponent was closer still. In a high-quality match, Bommadevara handled the pressure well and found a 10 in the shoot-off (one arrow each). So did his opponent Eric Peters. Only the Canadian’s arrow was 2.4cm closer to the centre of the target than Bommadevara’s.

It was heartbreaking and added to the decades of Olympic disappointment for Indian archery. But these are the moments that make the Olympic Games. Not all heroes wear medals.

Making the cut for Paris 2024 was already a milestone for the 22-year-old from Vijayawada, who could only compete at the 2021 World Youth Championships because his parents pawned jewellery to raise funds and launch his career. On 30 July, despite coming up against a World Championship silver-medallist, Bommadevara held his own in an edge-of-the-seat contest where 13 of the last 14 shots were perfect 10s.

Though the India No.1 had to bow out of the competition, Bommadevara is one of the Indian Olympic debutants who made a big impression in the first week of Paris 2024. Also making a mark was fellow archer Bhajan Kaur, badminton ace Lakshya Sen, table tennis dynamo Sreeja Akula and shooting stars Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Babuta.

While Singh teamed up with Manu Bhaker and won India’s second medal—a bronze in 10m air pistol mixed team event—of the Paris Games, Babuta felt the hurt of a lonely fourth place finish. Just one step short of the podium.

“Whenever I met anyone from the Indian contingent—support staff or coaches or other shooters—I just cried," Babuta said in a media interaction after the 10m air rifle final on 29 July. The tears weren’t only for what had ensued at the Paris Games, but the bumpy ride that had got him there. In 2018, aged 19, Babuta had suffered a career-threatening back injury. But he had managed to claw back and nearly made the medal huddle.

Paris 2024 has already been a landmark Olympics for Indian table tennis as the nation qualified for the men’s and women’s team events for the very first time. Apart from the towering Manika Batra and the evergreen Achanta Sharath Kamal, the person who has given Indian table tennis a lift in recent times is Akula. In a sport where speed and smarts matter more than strength and power, the 5ft, 4 inches Akula is proving to be a handful. By making the round of 16, Akula and Batra became the first Indian women to reach that far in the Olympics. On her 26th birthday, on 31 July, Akula also went toe-to-toe with world No.1 Sun Yingsha in the pre-quarterfinal before bowing out 4-0.