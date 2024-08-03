Paris Olympics 2024: A mix of first impressions and closing acts

Paris 2024 has already been a landmark Olympics for Indian table tennis as the nation qualified for the men’s and women’s team events for the very first time. Apart from the towering Manika Batra and the evergreen Achanta Sharath Kamal, the person who has given Indian table tennis a lift in recent times is Akula. In a sport where speed and smarts matter more than strength and power, the 5ft, 4 inches Akula is proving to be a handful. By making the round of 16, Akula and Batra became the first Indian women to reach that far in the Olympics. On her 26th birthday, on 31 July, Akula also went toe-to-toe with world No.1 Sun Yingsha in the pre-quarterfinal before bowing out 4-0.