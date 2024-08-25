India's paralympian stars target new heights in Paris
SummaryThe country's para sportspersons will be out in force, aiming to build on Tokyo's success and raise the bar
As Konganapalle Narayana lay on a creaky bed at Udhampur hospital in 2014, he feared for his future. During a military operation in Jammu and Kashmir, the army man was caught in a landmine blast that led to severe injuries on his left leg, which was eventually amputated.
“At that time, it felt like my life was over. I thought I would have to take up some daily wage job and make ends meet," says Narayana, 34. “It took me six months to tell my family about what had happened. I didn’t know how they would react to seeing me like this."
Growing up in the Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh, Narayana had once harboured hopes of becoming a sportsperson. He was partial to football and kabaddi. As his parents worked on farms, money was scarce and he had to shelve his sporting ambitions to join the army and supplement the family income. Two years after the explosion, when Narayana travelled to the army facility in Pune for the fitting of an artificial limb, a window of opportunity opened again.
“The doctors there told me I could walk again," he says. “They showed me videos of some blade runners." That was Narayana’s introduction to para sport. After a helpful nudge from Col. Gaurav Datta, who told him he had the physical attributes to pursue sport, Narayana started down that road.