India's paralympian stars target new heights in Paris

Jhajharia has been one of the pioneers of the sport in India. He not only won a gold on his Paralympics debut in 2004, despite the acute lack of support, but the javelin star returned to the field 12 years later at Rio 2016 (since his category was slashed from the Paralympics at 2008 Beijing and 2012 London) and reclaimed the title with a then world record (63.97 meters). His against-the-odds story has travelled far and wide and Jhajharia became the first Paralympian to be awarded the Padma Bhushan (India’s third-highest civilian award) in 2022. “What struck me then was that an athlete should never have to beg or pay to go to games of this stature. I never thought at that time that we would develop so much in 20 years. Only 15 of us had gone to Athens, and won two medals. Now we are sending our largest contingent."