A footnote in history: The day Parsis shut Bombay down over stray dogs

Rishad Saam Mehta is an electronics engineer-turned-travel writer. He is happiest exploring while driving a car with his camera by his side. His road trips around the world have resulted in three books: Hot Tea Across India, Fast Cars & Fidgety Feet, and The Long Drive Home, the latter of which is about his drive from Munich to Mumbai. He also makes short and entertaining videos about road trips and is a TEDx Speaker. He has Tourette's Syndrome but has never let that stop him from living his life to the fullest.