On the road with Parvathy Baul
SummaryThe renowned Baul performer and spiritual teacher Parvathy Baul speaks to Lounge about bringing Bengal's mystical tradition to the world
Despite her great popularity as a singer and performer, Parvathy Baul is clear about one thing. “I’m not a musician. I’m a Baul, and when I travel, I do so as a Baul pracharak (preacher)," she says. Over the past two decades or so, Parvathy, 48, has been unstinting in her efforts to raise the profile of Bengal’s famous Bauls, and shine a spotlight on their philosophical, mystic and religious traditions, beyond the mainstream image of Baul performers as carefree folk singers.
This has, in part, played a role in Parvathy choosing to perform abroad as well. The disciple of one of Bengal’s most famous Bauls, Sanatan Das Baul, Parvathy says that she was given a mission by her guru: to use the fact that she is both from the tradition and that she is an educated woman, and widen the ambit of the tradition’s reach, something that Baul practitioners have historically found difficult to do.