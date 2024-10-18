On the road with Parvathy Baul

To this end, Parvathy, apart from composing and recording as well as performing, also runs the large akhara of Sanatan Siddhashram (named after her guru), just outside Santiniketan, in West Bengal. Here she teaches Baul music and meditation techniques, and hosts annual retreats where she and other Baul masters impart musical and spiritual teachings to an ever-growing number of people from around the world. As Parvathy says, many of the latter have come from other countries to Bengal after seeing her perform. Lounge spoke to Parvathy Baul about her travels, and the things she has learnt along the way. Edited excerpts: