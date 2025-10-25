Pathashaala: The Tamil Nadu school that is turning waste into rich soil
Students and teachers at this Tamil Nadu school, which only has dry toilets, spend Gandhi Jayanti turning waste into soil
The compost is dark—brown at the edges, black in the centre, still damp from the monsoon night. When I dig my fingers in, it breaks and catches the first light like new topsoil.
As I lift out a tray of compost, Bharath Balaji Sathiyamoorthy, engineer-turned-teacher, walks over, points to the chamber I’m clearing, and says quietly, “That one’s mine." He thanks me and steps away.
Around us, students keep working: trays slide out, buckets scrape, a couple of voices compare colour and texture. The smell is sharp but not unpleasant—soil after rain. Small, regular mounds form behind the dorm. It looks like maintenance work. Here, it is the curriculum.