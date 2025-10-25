Pathashaala: The Tamil Nadu school that is turning waste into rich soil

To prove the idea, he installed one in his house on The School KFI campus in Chennai in 2007. He used it for six months. A year later, when he and his son opened the chamber, what they found changed everything. “It smelled like rain," Gautama says. “That was the moment of proof." In 2008, he invited 30 teachers at The School KFI to witness a harvest. When one teacher, Shobhana Nataraja, picked up the compost and said, “It smells like fresh earth," the phrase became an emblem of acceptance. The first 14 students and 5 teachers who moved in to Pathashaala on 19 August 2010 used dry toilets from day one.