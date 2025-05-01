How to successfully negotiate a salary increment
SummaryGetting a good raise starts with clearly communicating the value you are bringing to the company
It’s that time of the year when you sit with your reporting manager inside a cabin, discuss the targets you’ve met and missed, and your overall performance at the workplace—all points of discussion that will help decide your salary increment for the next financial year.
The thought of asking for a raise makes many employees nervous. Perhaps they do not want to come across as needy, lacking self-confidence, or maybe they simply do not know what to say. But asking for more from your employer is actually reflective of what matters to you.