How to successfully negotiate a salary increment

On the personal front, during team lunches and casual office gatherings over the year, he would mention that his children’s school fees had increased, raising his expenses. There were times he would also ask for a mid-year salary correction. “This modus operandi builds pressure for managers. We knew he was a good performer who knew his worth. Managers have an appraisal budget; and after planning every reportee’s increment, we look at the extra money in our kitty and decide who deserves slightly more. This money goes to an exceptionally high performer or somebody we would fear losing to another organisation. My reportee would tick both boxes and usually take home the highest increment. Once, we promoted him to general manager with a 35% increment. The industry standard was around 20%, and anything more than 30% was considered high," says K.M. “But we did it, because he was loud and clear about the effort he was putting into his work, and it really did show."