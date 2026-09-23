Why you shouldn't fear pet anaesthesia for senior animals

Recently, I was preparing a 13-year-old Labrador for the removal of a skin tumour. His family had delayed surgery for months because they were more afraid of the anaesthetic than the lump. For pet owners, the fear of anaesthesia often becomes a bigger barrier than the condition the pet is being treated for.

Anaesthesia is a carefully controlled process that allows a procedure to be performed without pain, awareness or movement, while the veterinary team continuously supports and monitors the body’s vital functions. The process begins well before your pet enters the operating theatre.

Before anaesthesia, your veterinarian performs a thorough examination and considers your pet’s age, medical history and the procedure. A healthy six-month-old cat being neutered and a 13-year-old dog undergoing tumour removal will not necessarily have the same anaesthesia plan.

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This assessment is important because age itself is not a disease. What matters far more is how well the heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs are functioning, whether there are underlying medical conditions and how invasive the planned procedure will be. A healthy older pet may sometimes be a safer candidate for anaesthesia than a much younger animal with significant heart disease or uncontrolled diabetes.

Monitoring is one of the most important parts of modern anaesthesia. The veterinary team is not simply watching to see whether your pet is asleep. Heart rate and rhythm, blood pressure, oxygen levels, breathing, body temperature and the amount of carbon dioxide being exhaled are all carefully assessed. These parameters provide early warning if anything changes and allow the team to respond long before a problem becomes serious.

Pain management is important. Anaesthesia causes unconsciousness, but it does not replace pain relief. Depending on the surgery, your pet may receive injections, local anaesthetic blocks, epidurals or combinations of different pain medications. Effective pain control not only improves comfort but often allows lower doses of anaesthetic drugs to be used, resulting in a smoother recovery.

Recovery is a carefully monitored stage rather than the end of the process. They continue to be observed as they regain consciousness, and it is not unusual for some animals to be sleepy, slightly disoriented or less interested in food for the rest of the day.

Pet parents can also make anaesthesia safer and less stressful. Follow fasting instructions carefully as eating before anaesthesia increases the risk of regurgitation and aspiration. Tell your veterinarian about every medication or supplement your pet receives, even if it seems unrelated.

Arriving calmly rather than rushing into the clinic can also reduce anxiety. Bringing a familiar blanket or toy for recovery can help some animals settle more comfortably once they wake up.

Anaesthesia is equally important in pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs, birds and reptiles. These species often have unique anatomical and physiological differences that require specialised protocols, equipment and careful temperature management.

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One mistake I still see is delaying an important procedure simply because a pet is getting older. Sometimes that means a painful mouth remains untreated or a small tumour that could have been removed easily is allowed to become much larger. Rather than asking whether a pet is “too old” for anaesthesia, the better question is whether the benefits outweigh the risks.

Anaesthesia should always be approached with respect, but modern veterinary medicine has made it considerably safer than many owners realise, allowing countless pets to undergo procedures that improve both their health and their quality of life.