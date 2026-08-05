Why your pet's bad breath could be a warning sign of disease

Bad breath is one of those things most pet owners learn to live with. It rarely makes it on to the list of reasons for booking a veterinary appointment. More often than not, it is mentioned in passing. “While we’re here, could you also check his breath?”

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Most of the time that simple question uncovers dental disease. Occasionally, it uncovers something more significant. The smell of your pet’s breath can provide important clues about what is happening inside their mouth—and sometimes elsewhere in their body.

When bad breath points to dental disease The most common cause of a persistent change in breath is dental disease. By the age of three, most dogs and cats already have some degree of periodontal disease. Plaque forms on the teeth every day and if it is not removed, it gradually hardens into tartar. Bacteria accumulate beneath the gumline.

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One of the biggest misconceptions is that pets with painful mouths stop eating. Most do not. This is why appetite alone is not a reliable indicator of oral health. Other signs are usually much more subtle. Taking longer to finish meals, chewing on one side, dropping food, avoiding dry kibble, pawing at the mouth or becoming reluctant to play with chew toys can all point towards an uncomfortable mouth.

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Poor oral health also affects far more than the teeth. The bacteria associated with periodontal disease can enter the bloodstream and contribute to inflammation elsewhere in the body. Chronic dental disease has been linked with changes affecting the heart, kidneys and liver.

Fortunately, there is a lot owners can do to prevent it. Tooth brushing remains the gold standard for reducing plaque accumulation. Even brushing a few times each week is considerably better than not brushing at all. Always use toothpaste formulated specifically for pets.

When bad breath signals something more serious While dental disease is by far the main reason for a change in your pet’s breath, it is certainly not the only one. Older cats with chronic kidney disease often develop breath that smells similar to ammonia because waste products are no longer being filtered efficiently by the kidneys. Routine wellness checks along with blood and urine tests often detect disease long before owners notice obvious signs at home.

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Diabetes can also alter the smell of a pet’s breath. Some owners describe it as sweet or fruity, particularly in pets with poorly controlled diabetes. Liver disease and severe infections within the mouth may also produce noticeable changes in breath.

Another cause is oral tumours. Dogs develop a variety of cancers in the mouth. These tumours often begin as small masses hidden beneath the tongue, at the back of the mouth or along the gums, making them difficult to notice. As they enlarge, they may bleed, become infected or trap food particles, resulting in a persistent unpleasant smell from the mouth. Some pets also develop excessive drooling, bleeding from the mouth, loose teeth, swelling of the face, or difficulty picking up food.

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One of the simplest habits pet owners can develop is looking inside their pet’s mouth every couple of weeks. Lift the lips and look for heavy tartar, red gums, broken teeth, ulcers, swellings or anything that appears abnormal.

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Routine wellness checks become even more important as pets get older. During these visits, your veterinarian is looking for loose teeth, gum recession, oral masses, fractured teeth and signs of pain. At the same time, blood and urine tests may detect conditions such as kidney disease or diabetes before they begin causing obvious symptoms.

Many owners worry when professional dental cleaning is advised as it requires a general anaesthetic. While every anaesthetic carries some risk, modern monitoring, pre-anaesthetic blood testing and careful patient assessment have made these procedures safer than before.

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Our pets cannot tell us when something is wrong, so they rely on subtle changes to communicate with us. A persistent change in the smell of their breath is one of those clues.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.