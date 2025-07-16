Why birds make great pets
Intelligent and social, birds are surprisingly easier to care for compared to cats and dogs. Here are some key things to keep in mind before bringing a feathered friend home
If you’ve ever wondered whether birds make good pets, the answer is a resounding yes. “Birds are smart, social, and often much easier to care for than dogs or cats," says Mumbai-based Dr Sayali Narvekar, a wildlife science veterinarian. “They don’t need daily walks or a garden, and many adapt very well to smaller spaces like apartments. Their colours, songs, and even the ability of some species to mimic human words make them endlessly engaging."
For Indian pet parents, the first and most important step is to understand what species are legal to keep. “India’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, strictly prohibits the keeping of native wild birds as pets," says Dr Narvekar. “This includes birds like Indian ringneck parakeets, Alexandrine parakeets, mynas, and munias." Instead, pet parents should opt for birds of foreign origin, which are legally permitted and widely bred in India. Popular examples include budgerigars (budgies), cockatiels, lovebirds, African Grey parrots, macaws, canaries, and certain finches.