Why birds make great pets

If you’ve ever wondered whether birds make good pets, the answer is a resounding yes. “Birds are smart, social, and often much easier to care for than dogs or cats," says Mumbai-based Dr Sayali Narvekar, a wildlife science veterinarian. “They don’t need daily walks or a garden, and many adapt very well to smaller spaces like apartments. Their colours, songs, and even the ability of some species to mimic human words make them endlessly engaging."

For Indian pet parents, the first and most important step is to understand what species are legal to keep. “India’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, strictly prohibits the keeping of native wild birds as pets," says Dr Narvekar. “This includes birds like Indian ringneck parakeets, Alexandrine parakeets, mynas, and munias." Instead, pet parents should opt for birds of foreign origin, which are legally permitted and widely bred in India. Popular examples include budgerigars (budgies), cockatiels, lovebirds, African Grey parrots, macaws, canaries, and certain finches.

However, legality isn’t enough, ethics matter too. Dr Narvekar says to source birds from reputable, registered breeders who can provide documentation proving the bird’s foreign origin.

Once you’ve welcomed your bird home, creating the right environment becomes key. “A cage should never be a prison—it should be a safe, enriching base that allows the bird to move comfortably," says Dr Narvekar. As a rule of thumb, the cage should be large enough for the bird to fully stretch and flap its wings without touching the sides. Daily cleaning of the cage and feeding bowls is essential to prevent infections.

Equally important is time outside the cage. “Birds need to fly. Even small species like budgies and cockatiels require regular supervised time in a safe, bird-proofed room," she adds. This means shutting windows, turning off ceiling fans, and keeping toxic fumes—like those from non-stick pans, incense, or aerosol sprays—far away. Toys, foraging opportunities and mirrors can provide important mental stimulation.

Dr Narvekar says that in most pet birds, routine vaccines and deworming aren’t commonly administered, but exceptions do exist. “More importantly, regular health check-ups with an avian vet are advisable to gauge if vaccines are needed and to catch any issues early."

A balanced diet is critical, says Dr Narvekar. High-quality commercial pellets should form the base, with seeds given only in moderation. A mix of fresh fruits and vegetables adds much-needed nutrients and variety. “Never feed birds avocado, chocolate, alcohol, caffeine, or anything salty or fried. And fruit seeds should be avoided, as many are toxic."

While their physical care is relatively straightforward, Dr Narvekar says that a bird’s emotional well-being is just as important. “Birds are highly intelligent and deeply social creatures. Some form lifelong bonds with their human caregivers, and yes, they do grieve if separated from a companion or neglected." A consistent routine, gentle handling, and regular interaction go a long way in helping birds feel safe and loved.

New bird parents should also be aware of common illnesses . Psittacosis, or parrot fever, is a bacterial infection that can even spread to humans if not handled correctly. “Look out for signs like lethargy, breathing issues, and green droppings—and always quarantine new birds before introducing them to existing ones," says Dr Narvekar. Another issue to watch for is yeast infections, which often arise from damp cages or mouldy food. These can cause laboured breathing, weakness, and watery stools and require prompt veterinary attention. When prescribed antibiotics, they need them in far higher doses than dogs and cats. Giving medication like paracetamol can cause severe kidney disease. Hence, a pet bird must be treated by a veterinarian specialised in avian medicine.

Birds may not wag their tails or curl up in your lap, but they do form bonds and respond to affection in a way that’s hard to describe—until you’ve experienced it.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

