Why birds make great pets

New bird parents should also be aware of common illnesses . Psittacosis, or parrot fever, is a bacterial infection that can even spread to humans if not handled correctly. “Look out for signs like lethargy, breathing issues, and green droppings—and always quarantine new birds before introducing them to existing ones," says Dr Narvekar. Another issue to watch for is yeast infections, which often arise from damp cages or mouldy food. These can cause laboured breathing, weakness, and watery stools and require prompt veterinary attention. When prescribed antibiotics, they need them in far higher doses than dogs and cats. Giving medication like paracetamol can cause severe kidney disease. Hence, a pet bird must be treated by a veterinarian specialised in avian medicine.