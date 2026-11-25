December travel is around the corner, and many pet parents are already looking for somewhere to board their dogs and cats. Recommendations usually start with photos, Google reviews, air-conditioned rooms, play areas, and promises of daily videos. All useful, but none would top my list.
As a veterinarian, my first question would be: What happens when something goes wrong? Ask whether somebody is physically present overnight. If your dog develops repeated vomiting at 2am, who notices? Which veterinary hospital does the facility use? Who transports the animal? Leave your veterinarian’s details and an emergency contact who will actually answer their phone while you are travelling.
Next, ask about vaccination requirements. Dogs and cats entering boarding should be appropriately vaccinated. Depending on your dog’s risk and the type of facility, your veterinarian may also recommend vaccination against organisms associated with canine infectious respiratory disease, commonly called kennel cough. Flea and tick prevention and deworming should be a mandate even by the boarding facility. Also ask what they do if any other pet develops coughing, vomiting, or diarrhoea. There should be a way to isolate a potentially infectious animal.