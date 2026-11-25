December travel is around the corner, and many pet parents are already looking for somewhere to board their dogs and cats. Recommendations usually start with photos, Google reviews, air-conditioned rooms, play areas, and promises of daily videos. All useful, but none would top my list.
December travel is around the corner, and many pet parents are already looking for somewhere to board their dogs and cats. Recommendations usually start with photos, Google reviews, air-conditioned rooms, play areas, and promises of daily videos. All useful, but none would top my list.
As a veterinarian, my first question would be: What happens when something goes wrong? Ask whether somebody is physically present overnight. If your dog develops repeated vomiting at 2am, who notices? Which veterinary hospital does the facility use? Who transports the animal? Leave your veterinarian’s details and an emergency contact who will actually answer their phone while you are travelling.
As a veterinarian, my first question would be: What happens when something goes wrong? Ask whether somebody is physically present overnight. If your dog develops repeated vomiting at 2am, who notices? Which veterinary hospital does the facility use? Who transports the animal? Leave your veterinarian’s details and an emergency contact who will actually answer their phone while you are travelling.
Next, ask about vaccination requirements. Dogs and cats entering boarding should be appropriately vaccinated. Depending on your dog’s risk and the type of facility, your veterinarian may also recommend vaccination against organisms associated with canine infectious respiratory disease, commonly called kennel cough. Flea and tick prevention and deworming should be a mandate even by the boarding facility. Also ask what they do if any other pet develops coughing, vomiting, or diarrhoea. There should be a way to isolate a potentially infectious animal.
Daily care matters
Then ask about numbers. How many pets are staying there, and how many people are caring for them? Video updates are not substitutes for someone noticing that your pet has left breakfast untouched. Ask how often appetite, water intake, stools and behaviour are actually checked.
Group play deserves particular attention. Not every friendly dog wants to spend 8 hours with 15 other dogs. Ask how groups are selected, whether interactions are supervised, whether dogs are separated by size and temperament, and whether your dog can opt out.
Cats need a different setup altogether. They should have somewhere to hide, a clean litter tray away from food and water, and as little exposure as possible to barking dogs.
For food, send what your pet normally eats if possible. Boarding is already a change in environment, routine, and people. It is not an ideal time to simultaneously introduce a new diet. Portion the food, label it clearly, and mention allergies or intolerances in writing.
For longer stays, ask the facility to monitor body weight. A dog or cat eating poorly for several days should not simply be described as “missing you”.
Medication needs similar precision. Send medicines in their original packaging where possible, with written doses and timings. Ask how staff confirm that medication has actually been swallowed. I once saw a patient whose tablets had been given during boarding. They had been placed in his food as instructed. But he was not finishing the food, so nobody knew how much medication he had actually had. This matters enormously for drugs such as anti-seizure medication and some cardiac medicines.
Looking beyond amenities
There are a few less obvious questions worth asking. What happens if your dog escapes? Are there double gates at entrances? Do dogs wear collars during unsupervised group play, where they can occasionally become caught on another dog or an object? How is heat managed during outdoor exercise?
Before a long holiday, consider a trial stay. One daycare visit or overnight stay tells you how your pet actually responds. Did they eat? Sleep? Develop diarrhoea? Spend the entire day hiding? Was the staff able to handle them comfortably?
When you collect your pet, don’t just collect the luggage. Ask what happened. How much did they eat? Were their stools normal? Did they receive every medication? Did they sustain any injuries? A good facility should be able to tell you more than “He was very good.”
When assessing a boarding facility, the important question is whether someone will notice a change in your pet early enough to do something about it.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.