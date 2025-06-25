Pet Matters: How to breed your dog at home safely
Responsible dog breeding requires careful planning, health checks and preventative care
Zoe, the most affectionate Labrador in our family, recently gave birth to her first litter. Ten squirmy puppies turned the house upside down. But amidst the excitement, it also made us reflect on the responsibilities that come with dog breeding. An overlooked risk is the potential for sexually transmitted illnesses in dogs.
Unlike in humans, sexually transmitted infections in dogs aren’t part of regular conversations at the vet’s clinic unless breeding is being considered. A significant condition in this context is the canine transmissible venereal tumour, also known as TVT. This isn’t just a disease that spreads through mating; it’s a cancer that transfers directly from one dog to another. TVT is commonly seen in areas with large free-roaming dog populations, but with more pet parents now opting to breed their dogs at home, the risks of it need to be understood.