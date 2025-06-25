Pet Matters: How to breed your dog at home safely

Unlike in humans, sexually transmitted infections in dogs aren’t part of regular conversations at the vet’s clinic unless breeding is being considered. A significant condition in this context is the canine transmissible venereal tumour, also known as TVT. This isn’t just a disease that spreads through mating; it’s a cancer that transfers directly from one dog to another. TVT is commonly seen in areas with large free-roaming dog populations, but with more pet parents now opting to breed their dogs at home, the risks of it need to be understood.

Unlike in humans, sexually transmitted infections in dogs aren’t part of regular conversations at the vet’s clinic unless breeding is being considered. A significant condition in this context is the canine transmissible venereal tumour, also known as TVT. This isn’t just a disease that spreads through mating; it’s a cancer that transfers directly from one dog to another. TVT is commonly seen in areas with large free-roaming dog populations, but with more pet parents now opting to breed their dogs at home, the risks of it need to be understood.

Also read: What supplements your pet really needs TVT usually affects the external genitalia—penis in males, vulva in females—but can also appear in the mouth, nose, or skin through licking, sniffing or other close mucosal contact. It manifests as a red, cauliflower-like growth that often bleeds easily and may cause discharge, swelling, or discomfort. Unlike typical cancers that develop from a dog’s own cells, TVT is composed of cancer cells that originate in another dog. The tumour is highly contagious.

Pet parents may not notice anything until the disease has progressed significantly. Dogs may show signs like blood-tinged urine, excessive licking of the genital area, or a mass protruding from the genitals. In pregnant or nursing females, the tumour can cause trauma, interfere with lactation, or lead to secondary infections.

Treatment is typically straightforward and effective. Weekly chemotherapy remains the standard of care, with most dogs responding very well.

Another serious but less talked-about condition is brucellosis, a bacterial infection that is not only sexually transmitted but also zoonotic, meaning it can infect humans. In dogs, it can lead to infertility, abortions, stillbirths and chronic illness. It is difficult to treat and can remain hidden for long periods, making it especially risky if the infected dog appears outwardly healthy. Unlike TVT, there is no effective treatment for it. Testing dogs before mating is non-negotiable if one is committed to safe breeding.

Also read: How pet parents can guard against gall bladder stones this season In Zoe’s case, breeding was planned. She was vaccinated and dewormed. The male was also healthy, and mating was supervised in a clean, controlled setting.

What many pet parents fail to realise is that parasite control is just as crucial. Tick-borne infections such as ehrlichiosis, babesiosis and anaplasmosis can compromise fertility, interfere with a healthy pregnancy, and be fatal to both mother and puppies. These diseases are common in India, particularly during warmer months and monsoon.

Dogs may appear well but can carry these pathogens, which surface under the physiological stress of mating or pregnancy.

Ticks transmit disease silently, and dogs that frequent parks, gardens or shared walking spaces are at risk. Breeding should never go ahead unless the dog is on a consistent tick-prevention programme, advised by a veterinarian and started well before mating. Preventive measures such as oral or topical treatments offer effective protection but require strict adherence to timing and dosage.

Equally vital is routine deworming. Intestinal parasites like roundworms and hookworms can pass from mother to pups either across the placenta or through nursing. This can lead to weakness, diarrhoea, anaemia and even death in neonatal puppies. Deworming should be done before mating and again during pregnancy as advised by a vet, using medications that are safe.

Zoe’s puppies are now thriving, curious and full of energy. Each of them represents the outcome of careful choices made before conception occurred.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

Also read: A guide to relocating to a new country with your pet cat or dog