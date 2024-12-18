How to help pets enjoy the winter
SummaryExercise pets regularly and keep them warm in the winter months to keep arthritis and respiratory issues at bay
When the temperature drops, we layer up to stay warm, and our pets are just as dependent on us to ward off the chills. The cold can aggravate or trigger health problems. With the onset of winters, pet parents might notice subtle changes. The usually energetic labrador pauses at the foot of the stairs or the cat spends more time curled up in a cosy nook. These are their bodies’ spontaneous responses to the cold weather but could also signal discomfort linked to health conditions.
Arthritis is one of the most common conditions that worsens during winter, especially in older pets. The cold weather can intensify joint stiffness and inflammation, and exacerbate discomfort in already sensitive joints, making movement painful.