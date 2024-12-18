How to help pets enjoy the winter

When the temperature drops, we layer up to stay warm, and our pets are just as dependent on us to ward off the chills. The cold can aggravate or trigger health problems. With the onset of winters, pet parents might notice subtle changes. The usually energetic labrador pauses at the foot of the stairs or the cat spends more time curled up in a cosy nook. These are their bodies’ spontaneous responses to the cold weather but could also signal discomfort linked to health conditions.

Arthritis is one of the most common conditions that worsens during winter, especially in older pets. The cold weather can intensify joint stiffness and inflammation, and exacerbate discomfort in already sensitive joints, making movement painful.

Create a warm, cosy environment for your pet with soft bedding and maintain a moderate indoor temperature. Gentle, regular exercise helps maintain mobility and prevents stiffness without straining the joints. Add vet-recommended diet supplements to support joint health. In some cases, medication may be necessary. With proper care, even pets with arthritis can be okay.

Respiratory issues become a concern during winter, as pets, like humans, are prone to colds and infections. Short-nosed breeds, such as pugs and Persian cats, are particularly at risk due to their unique facial anatomy, which makes breathing difficult in colder conditions. Watch out for symptoms like laboured breathing, wheezing, sneezing or a persistent cough.

Ensure the pet’s environment is warm and free from drafts. A rule of thumb: if you are bundling up to stay warm, chances are your pet needs extra warmth, too.

Hypothermia can be a concern, especially for smaller breeds, puppies and senior pets. It can set in alarmingly fast, with warning signs such as trembling, extreme lethargy or a reluctance to move. To prevent this, ensure your pet is adequately dressed for the outdoors. Winter gear like snug-fitting sweaters or coats are vital. Never leave them outside or in a closed car unattended for long periods. For outdoor pets, create a warm and insulated shelter by using sturdy, weather-resistant materials and straw for bedding as it retains heat better and stays drier than blankets.

Winter can bring about skin issues, especially for pets suffering from dryness or allergies. The drop in humidity and the use of heaters can leave their skin dry and flaky, triggering scratching and discomfort. Cats may respond by over-grooming, leading to bald patches or sore spots. I once met a tabby named Ginger who, to soothe her itchy skin, had constantly licked her belly, turning it from white to a soft pink. A simple fix of adding a humidifier to the room and enriching her diet with omega-3 fatty acids worked wonders.

To prevent such issues, keep baths to a minimum in winter as frequent washing can strip the skin of essential oils. Regular brushing helps reduce shedding and distributes natural oils throughout the coat.

Pet’s paws can also take quite a beating, especially in areas with rough terrain or where it snows. Regularly check your pet’s paws for signs of redness, cuts or irritation. Booties are an effective way to protect their feet. If your pet is reluctant to wear boots, an easy alternative is to wipe their paws with a warm, damp cloth after each walk. For cracked or sore pads, applying pet-safe balms will help moisturise them.

Winter can increase your pet’s energy needs, especially if they spend time outdoors. A slightly higher caloric intake may be necessary, while indoor pets with less activity might require fewer calories to prevent weight gain. Adjust the diet and consult your veterinarian for this.

Many people assume that pets require less water in winter, but dehydration can occur year-round. Indoor heating increases the need for hydration. Ensure clean water is always available, and monitor your pet’s water intake closely.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

