How to help pets enjoy the winter

When the temperature drops, we layer up to stay warm, and our pets are just as dependent on us to ward off the chills. The cold can aggravate or trigger health problems. With the onset of winters, pet parents might notice subtle changes. The usually energetic labrador pauses at the foot of the stairs or the cat spends more time curled up in a cosy nook. These are their bodies’ spontaneous responses to the cold weather but could also signal discomfort linked to health conditions.