Pet care goes smart with tech
SummaryMonitoring a pet’s health is easy with wearable tech, customised meal plans and AI-powered diagnostic tools
The world of pet care has seen remarkable advancements in the last year, offering pet parents exciting new ways to enhance the lives of their companions. With innovative technologies, wellness-focused solutions and sustainable practices, caring for pets has never been more effective or rewarding.
Wearable technology for pets is now very advanced, giving you tools to monitor your pet’s health and activity levels. Devices like smart collars can track your pet’s daily activity, heart rate and even stress levels. These wearables can alert you to potential health issues before they become serious. Many of these devices come with user-friendly apps that allow you to access detailed insights and share data with your veterinarian. Pet cameras are also getting better, allowing you to keep an eye on and even speak to your pet while you are away from home.