Pet care goes smart with tech

Wearable technology for pets is now very advanced, giving you tools to monitor your pet’s health and activity levels. Devices like smart collars can track your pet’s daily activity, heart rate and even stress levels. These wearables can alert you to potential health issues before they become serious. Many of these devices come with user-friendly apps that allow you to access detailed insights and share data with your veterinarian. Pet cameras are also getting better, allowing you to keep an eye on and even speak to your pet while you are away from home.

When it comes to feeding your pet, personalised nutrition is now within reach. Instead of settling for generic kibble, you can opt for tailored diets that cater to your pet’s specific needs. Subscription services deliver fresh, custom-made meals straight to your doorstep, ensuring your pet gets the best nutrition without the hassle. If you’re an eco-conscious pet parent, you’ll also find plant-based and insect-based pet foods that offer sustainable options without compromising on quality or taste.

Veterinary care has also become more accessible and convenient thanks to telemedicine and AI-powered diagnostic tools. Virtual vet consultations allow you to connect with specialists from the comfort of your home, saving time and reducing stress for your pet. This also makes it easier for pets in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to get access to quality care. AI-driven apps can analyse photos of your pet to help identify health problems, giving you insights you can share with your vet.

Keeping your pet mentally and physically stimulated has never been easier with the latest advancements in training and enrichment. Smart toys powered by AI can adapt to your pet’s play style, keeping them engaged even when you’re busy. For training, smart treat dispensers paired with apps can make teaching new skills a fun experience. These tools allow you to reward your pet for good behaviour, reinforcing positive habits.

If your pet struggles with anxiety or stress, effective solutions are now widely available. Products like pheromone diffusers and calming vests are designed to provide relief for anxious pets, while CBD-based oils, chews, and treats offer natural remedies for issues like separation anxiety or joint pain. Holistic therapies such as acupuncture and massage are also popular.

For eco-conscious pet parents, the focus on sustainability in pet care is a welcome change. You can now choose from a range of eco-friendly products, including biodegradable poop bags, compostable cat litter, and toys made from recycled materials, with some start-ups even venturing into sustainable pet furniture.

Travelling with your pet has become much more convenient, thanks to improved pet-friendly accommodations and travel gear. Many hotels now offer amenities like pet beds, gourmet menus, and even spa treatments for your furry companions. Airlines and transportation providers are enhancing their policies to make travel more comfortable for pets.

Urban pet parents will appreciate the growing number of pet-friendly spaces and services in cities. Some modern dog parks now feature agility courses, providing safe and fun environments for your dog to exercise. Pet cafés are becoming popular. And if you’re juggling a busy schedule, on-demand dog walking and pet-sitting apps make it easy to find trusted caregivers, giving you peace of mind when you can’t be there yourself.

Adopting a pet has also become more accessible and personalised, thanks to technology. Shelters are also using social media and live-streaming to showcase adoptable pets.

The coming years are shaping up to be a transformative period for pet parents, bringing a wealth of innovations to enhance your furry companions’ lives.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

