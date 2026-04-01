How to prevent separation anxiety in dogs and cats

You shut the door, and there is always that brief pause. Your dog watches you leave. Your cat barely looks up. And you find yourself wondering what the rest of their day looks like when you are not home.

Most pets will sleep, but not all of them settle well, and the ones that don’t will find something to do. That is where the problems begin. Chewed furniture, barking, restlessness, a dog that is overexcited when you get back, or a cat that starts overgrooming. This is not “naughty behaviour”. It is a lack of structure and engagement.

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You do not need to eliminate alone time. You need to make that time more meaningful.

Start with food because this is where you can make the biggest difference with the least effort. Feeding from a bowl takes 2 minutes and leaves hours of nothing. Change how you feed. Use puzzle feeders, lick mats, or stuffed toys so that meals take time and thought. Even something as simple as scattering kibble across a room slows them down and gives them something to work on. For dogs, freezing food inside a toy keeps them occupied longer. For cats, feeders that require pawing or nudging tap into natural hunting behaviour. Use food to keep them occupied and mentally stimulated.

The same logic applies to toys. Most homes have too many, and when everything is available all the time, nothing is interesting. Keep a small set out and rotate them every few days. A toy that disappears and comes back holds attention far better than one that is always lying around. Choose based on purpose rather than volume. Something to chew, something to chase, something to engage with mentally.

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Look at your home from your pet’s point of view. Most homes are visually dull to them. A window changes that. Cats will spend hours watching movement outside, and many dogs will too if given a safe spot. Create a defined resting area where your pet can settle during the day. It gives them a sense of place and predictability. If your home is very quiet, leaving on some background sound can help soften the silence.

Energy expenditure before you leave matters more than people realise. If your dog has not moved, played or engaged before you walk out, you are more likely to see restlessness later. This does not have to be elaborate. A short walk where they are allowed to sniff or a brief play session is often enough.

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For longer stretches of time away, it helps to break up the day where possible. A dog walker, a neighbour dropping in, or daycare once or twice a week can make a noticeable difference, particularly for social dogs. Cats are often assumed to be independent, but that is not always the case. Some cope well, others do not, and if you notice increasing vocalisation or clinginess, it is worth reassessing how their day is structured. You may want to employ a pet sitter in that case.

Technology can support you, but it should not be the main solution. Cameras, treat dispensers and activity trackers are useful for understanding what your pet does when you are not around, and they allow you to check in occasionally. But they work best when layered on top of a well-structured routine, not in place of it.

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One of the more common mistakes is overcompensating when you are home. Constant attention and stimulation can make your absence harder to handle. Your pet needs to learn that being alone is part of the day. Keep departures calm and predictable. Keep returns equally neutral. Over time, this creates a rhythm your pet understands.

Pacing, vocalising, destructive behaviour, changes in appetite or overgrooming in cats are not random. They are patterns. Address them early before they become established habits. Some cases will need more structured intervention and that is where a veterinarian or a behaviourist can help.

The question to ask yourself is simple. When you leave, does your pet have anything to do? If the answer is no, they will create their own activity, and it may not be one you like. If the answer is yes, even in small ways, you will see the difference.

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