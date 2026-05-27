Pet emergency or minor issue? How to tell when your dog or cat needs a vet immediately

Recently, I got a message from a worried dog owner. Their Labrador had vomited twice after dinner and now looked “sad”. It was 10pm, and the family was unsure whether to rush to the vet or wait till morning. While we were discussing it, another family was driving in with their dog, who had been unsuccessfully trying to vomit for hours. That dog had gastric dilatation-volvulus, or bloat, a life-threatening condition where every minute matters.

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Many emergencies start subtly. Others look dramatic but are less urgent than they seem. In some situations, knowing the difference can save a life.

One of the quickest ways to judge urgency is breathing. A pet struggling to breathe is an emergency. Signs include exaggerated chest movements, stretching the neck out to breathe, blue or pale gums, noisy breathing, or panting that seems excessive for the situation.

Collapsing, fainting, sudden severe weakness or an inability to stand also need urgent attention. Pets do not collapse without reason. Causes range from heart disease and severe pain to internal bleeding, neurological disease, toxin exposure and low blood sugar.

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Vomiting and diarrhoea are among the most common reasons for late-night panic, but context matters. One isolated episode of vomiting in an otherwise bright pet is often not an emergency. The same applies to mild diarrhoea if your pet is eating and behaving normally. The situation changes when vomiting becomes repeated, blood is present, the abdomen appears painful, water cannot be kept down, or the pet becomes lethargic.

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There is one situation every dog owner should know. Repeated attempts to vomit with nothing coming up, especially if accompanied by a swollen or tight abdomen, warrant immediate veterinary attention. This can indicate bloat.

Difficulty urinating is another commonly underestimated emergency. Pets repeatedly straining, producing only drops of urine, crying while urinating or repeatedly asking to go outside without success should be seen promptly. Male cats deserve special mention here.

Wounds vary widely in urgency. A small superficial scrape can often wait until morning if cleaned and monitored. Deep wounds, heavy bleeding, bite injuries or wounds involving the chest, abdomen or eyes should not wait. Bite wounds are particularly deceptive because small punctures on the surface can hide extensive trauma underneath.

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Toxin ingestion is another category where acting early matters. Chocolate, grapes, raisins, xylitol-containing gum, certain human medications, rat poison, lilies in cats and household chemicals warrant immediate veterinary advice. Treatment is more effective when started early. Knowing what was eaten, approximately how much, and when it happened makes a significant difference.

Limping is not always an emergency, but severity matters. A mild limp where the pet is still comfortably weight-bearing can sometimes be monitored. Refusal to use a leg, obvious swelling, severe pain, dragging of limbs or sudden wobbliness should not wait. Sudden paralysis or weakness, particularly in the hind limbs, warrants urgent assessment.

Pain itself is commonly underestimated because pets hide it remarkably well. Panting at rest, trembling, pacing, hiding, reluctance to move, aggression, or unusual quietness may all signal significant discomfort.

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A simple rule often helps: emergencies tend to interfere with basic functions. Pets that cannot comfortably breathe, walk, urinate, settle or keep food and water down need prompt attention. Significant behavioural changes, particularly when paired with physical symptoms, deserve to be taken seriously.

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The goal is not to turn every late evening event into an emergency room visit. It is recognising situations where waiting makes treatment harder, more expensive or less successful. At 10pm, good decisions rarely come from panic. They come from knowing which signs deserve urgency and which can safely wait.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.