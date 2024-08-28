How to take care of your pets’ eyes

I once had a young indie dog named Spark come in because he had started bumping into furniture and seemed hesitant to climb the stairs. His pet parent thought Spark was just being clumsy, but a closer look revealed something serious—he had developed cataract due to juvenile diabetes, which is rare in pets. It shows how important it is to monitor our pets’ eye health. Eye issues often go unnoticed until they are quite advanced.

Dr Aakash Vedpathak, a Mumbai-based veterinary ophthalmologist, says cataract can significantly impair vision and, if left untreated, may even lead to blindness. Many pet owners first notice cataract as a white or cloudy opacity in their pet’s eyes. While cataract is often associated with ageing, it can also develop due to diabetes or genetic factors. Early detection is crucial, especially in diabetic pets, as managing the diabetes can prevent complications. In more severe cases, surgery may be recommended.

During the procedure, the clouded lens is removed, and in some instances, replaced with an artificial one. Vision improvement thereafter is usually dramatic, offering significant benefits even to older pets with advanced cataract.

Dr Vedpathak emphasises that being aware of common eye problems and recognising their symptoms early can make a big difference. One such issue is corneal ulcers, which are painful sores on the eye’s surface. While these ulcers are more common in breeds with flat faces and prominent eyes, like Shih Tzu and pugs, they can affect any cat or dog. Corneal ulcers often result from trauma, infections, or conditions like dry eye. Rough play among pets is a common cause of such injuries. Pets suffering from corneal ulcers show signs of discomfort, such as squinting, excessive tearing, and rubbing of eyes. Untreated corneal ulcers can lead to complications, including vision loss or even the loss of the eye itself. However, ulcers detected early can be treated with eye drops. In severe cases, surgery may be necessary.

Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is another frequent issue. This condition involves inflammation of the conjunctiva, the tissue covering the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelids. Conjunctivitis can be triggered by infections, allergies, or irritants. In cats, it’s often associated with viral infections. Treatment typically involves the use of antibiotic or anti-inflammatory eye drops.

Glaucoma is a serious condition where increased pressure within the eye damages the optic nerve, leading to pain and potential vision loss. This can arise due to genetic factors, trauma, or as a complication of other eye diseases. Glaucoma can develop quickly, so it’s crucial to seek veterinary care immediately if your pet’s eyes become red or cloudy, or if there are any sudden changes in their vision.

Dry eye occurs when a pet’s eyes don’t produce enough tears, leading to irritation and potential damage to the cornea. This is common in flat-faced breeds and can be triggered by immune-mediated disorders, infections, or certain medications. Pets exhibit a sticky discharge from their eyes. Prolonged dry eye can result in pigmentation on the cornea or even corneal ulcers, both of which can lead to vision loss. Such pets typically require regular application of tear drops, along with treatment for the underlying cause.

Dr Vedpathak says many eye issues in pets can be prevented with diligent care. Regular check-ups are crucial, especially for breeds more susceptible to eye problems. Debris and dirt can irritate or infect pets’ eyes. For breeds prone to tear staining or those with long facial hair, keep the eye area clean using a pet-specific eye wipe. Be cautious in areas with tall grass, thorns, or sharp objects. Supervise playtime to prevent injuries and select safe toys. By following these guidelines, you can help keep your pet’s eyes healthy.