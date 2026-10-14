How to set up a home with your pet's routine in mind

I once saw an older cat whose family mentioned, almost in passing, that she had started urinating outside the litter tray. The immediate concern was a urinary problem, as it should have been. But during the conversation, we also discovered that her tray had high sides and was kept in a bathroom she reached by climbing a small step. She had developed arthritis. Switching to a lower-entry tray in an easier location was one part of making her life more comfortable.