How to set up a home with your pet's routine in mind

When we take a pet’s history in a veterinary clinic, we ask about appetite, exercise, stools, sleep, medications, and changes in behaviour. But sometimes the useful question is much simpler: what does this pet’s normal day actually look like?
Most of us set up our homes with our pets in mind. They have beds, bowls, toys, and designated places to sleep. But there is a difference between providing everything a pet needs and considering how they actually use it. Small changes at home can make life considerably easier, particularly for older pets, cats, and households with more than one animal.
Start with food and water. We tend to think that if a bowl is available, the job is done. Look instead at where it is placed. Is the bowl on a surface where their feet slide while drinking? Does your cat have to eat beside another cat they don’t particularly like?