How to set up a home with your pet's routine in mind

When we take a pet’s history in a veterinary clinic, we ask about appetite, exercise, stools, sleep, medications, and changes in behaviour. But sometimes the useful question is much simpler: what does this pet’s normal day actually look like?
When we take a pet’s history in a veterinary clinic, we ask about appetite, exercise, stools, sleep, medications, and changes in behaviour. But sometimes the useful question is much simpler: what does this pet’s normal day actually look like?
Most of us set up our homes with our pets in mind. They have beds, bowls, toys, and designated places to sleep. But there is a difference between providing everything a pet needs and considering how they actually use it. Small changes at home can make life considerably easier, particularly for older pets, cats, and households with more than one animal.
Most of us set up our homes with our pets in mind. They have beds, bowls, toys, and designated places to sleep. But there is a difference between providing everything a pet needs and considering how they actually use it. Small changes at home can make life considerably easier, particularly for older pets, cats, and households with more than one animal.
Start with food and water. We tend to think that if a bowl is available, the job is done. Look instead at where it is placed. Is the bowl on a surface where their feet slide while drinking? Does your cat have to eat beside another cat they don’t particularly like?
Small Shifts
In multi-pet homes, this matters more than people realise. Two cats who sleep on the same sofa are not necessarily delighted about sharing every resource. Food, water, litter trays, resting spaces and hiding places should ideally be available in more than one location.
Litter trays deserve their own inspection. A tray can be spotless and still be badly located. Putting it beside a washing machine, in a busy passage or somewhere another cat can block the exit may make it less appealing. Cats generally prefer an accessible, relatively quiet location where they do not feel trapped.
I once saw an older cat whose family mentioned, almost in passing, that she had started urinating outside the litter tray. The immediate concern was a urinary problem, as it should have been. But during the conversation, we also discovered that her tray had high sides and was kept in a bathroom she reached by climbing a small step. She had developed arthritis. Switching to a lower-entry tray in an easier location was one part of making her life more comfortable.
We often expect the environment to remain suitable while the animal changes. Watch how your pet accesses the places they choose, rather than assuming that because they eventually get there, getting there is easy.
Rest is another area to look at. Dogs and cats spend a large proportion of their day sleeping, but their favourite bed is often placed exactly where the household is busiest. They are stepped over, stroked, woken by children, or moved because someone wants the chair. Pets getting older or living with chronic illness need more uninterrupted rest. Providing a quiet sleeping option and making it a rule not to disturb them is ideal.
The same applies to visitors. Not every pet wants to participate. Children in particular should be taught that an animal eating, sleeping, or trying to leave should be left alone. This is good welfare and sensible bite prevention.
Temperature is easily missed too. A closed Mumbai flat can become hot quickly. Make sure pets can move away from sunny spots and have access to fresh water and cooler areas. Conversely, older or very lean animals may seek warmer sleeping places in an air-conditioned room. Give them options, don’t assume one temperature suits everyone.
Finally, consider how often your pet gets to say no. We control almost every part of their day. If your dog moves away while being stroked, let them. If your cat gets off your lap, don’t immediately put them back. If a pet retreats to a safe resting place, allow them some peace. Respecting small choices gives them some control over their environment.
This week, spend 10 minutes watching your pet without interacting with them. Look at where they choose to eat, drink, sleep, and relieve themselves. Notice what they avoid, what they struggle to reach, and when they move away from people or other animals.
Veterinary care is not only about what happens when an animal is ill. Sometimes improving their it of life starts earlier, by noticing whether the home that works for us also works for them.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.