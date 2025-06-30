How pet-friendly offices are changing work culture

Fatema Dahodwala, 30, did not grow up around pets, an unfamiliarity which made her nervous around animals. This changed gradually after 2018 when she started work at a pet-friendly communications and marketing office in Mumbai. “Cats and dogs are welcome every day. I was initially fearful, but I’ve grown surprisingly comfortable over time," says the accounts lead. At first, she kept her distance from Bella, a colleague’s pet dog who came to the office regularly. “Slowly, we found a rhythm. Bella and I now share a mutual understanding." Being around Bella and the other office pets helped Dahodwala replace her fear with comfort. She credits this change to her pet-parent colleagues. From slowly introducing new pets to coworkers to keeping their companions away from meeting rooms and key discussions, her pet-parent colleagues strive to keep everyone comfortable in the office. “Their efforts go a long way in creating trust among all of us."

Research shows that extending workplace inclusivity to our four-legged companions can have several benefits such as reducing stress, improving work-life quality, providing comfort, and enhancing the work environment. A study published in November 2023 in Harvard Business Review demonstrates that the presence of animals in various settings, like offices and hospitals, improves employee commitment, career satisfaction and reduces turnover intentions. Google, InMobi, Mars Petcare and Urban Company are some organisations in India with pet-inclusive workplaces.

Not for Everyone

But having animals in the office is not easy for everyone. Some employees may be afraid or uncomfortable around animals, have allergies, or find pets in the workplace distracting. If one is afraid of animals, it can be truly terrifying to have to share space with them. And allergies can be life-threatening. How, then, does a company mindfully include pets in the office as well as be respectful of colleagues who are uncomfortable around them?

Devina Tewari, 31, senior merchandising manager at pet services company Heads Up For Tails in Delhi, has a small gate around her desk to ensure her Golden Retriever, Loki—who has been coming to work with her since 2022—stays close, doesn’t wander or unintentionally startle anyone. As Loki is well-trained, friendly, and obedient, colleagues and other pets have taken to him well, she says. “Some new team members might feel a bit hesitant around him at first, but I always do my best to help them feel comfortable. That said, 95% of the time, Loki wins them over on his own—no intervention needed." Pet parents quickly clean up occasional spills and leaks; coordinate among themselves on the days multiple pets are in the office so that no one is distracted or inconvenienced and the pets are safe and stress-free. Loki usually naps while she works, or Tewari occupies him with toys and takes him for a walk before going in for a meeting or dealing with urgent tasks.

Pet parents need to take their responsibility seriously: they should only bring in pets who are comfortable in public spaces and with other pets, and who will not be disruptive. Neelam Singh takes her German Shepherd, Ana, to the office of the health literacy startup where she works, The Healthy Indian Project. Other team members often bring their dogs and cats as well. “This pet-friendly policy injects a delightful break into the workday, a change that’s appreciated by everyone, from our parking attendant to the security guards and office support staff," says Delhi-based Singh. The presence of pets, she adds, has created a more relaxed, collaborative and pleasant environment for everyone.

Pets at work can be a great ice breaker. When clients walk past Janki Madan’s cabin at audio visual services provider Dynamix Multimedia in Delhi, they often stop to play with her Labrador, Frisky, who accompanies her to work. His presence injects an immediate warmth and friendliness into these interactions. Even colleagues who were initially apprehensive about Frisky’s presence have grown used to him padding around. “He is usually by my side when I walk around or sleeping in my cabin. Frisky is friendly and obedient, occasionally wanders into other cabins, but immediately responds when called back. He’s brought a lot of joy into the office," says Delhi-based Madan, 53, the company’s HR head. She’s quick to offer a rider, though: “You have to be mindful of their temperament. Pets must be gradually introduced in the office. You cannot expect people who are uncomfortable around animals to take to them." Keeping pets on a leash can help others slowly become familiar with their presence.

Open Communication

Pets are regulars at HUFT’s 200-person office in Delhi and founder Rashi Sanon Narang says the goal is to “create a workplace where both pet lovers and those less comfortable with animals can work happily and productively side by side." Prospective employees are informed in advance about the pet-friendly office, so they can make an informed decision. Those who may have allergies, discomfort, or simply prefer some distance are offered desks in areas that pets do not frequent. “Many pets are intuitive and tend to steer clear of those who aren’t keen on engaging," says Narang.

At financial solutions company Razorpay, which has had a pet-friendly policy for three years, there are clear guidelines around hygiene, leash policies, designated pet-friendly zones, and informing teams a day in advance about bringing a pet to work. “This helps ensure colleagues with allergies feel respected, while our furry companions also feel secure and cared for in the workspace. This initiative isn’t just about having pets in the office; it’s about trust, empathy, and acknowledging that when people feel supported personally, they thrive professionally," says Chitbhanu Nagri, Razorpay’s senior vice president – people operations. “This policy has offered a guilt-free, balanced way to manage work while staying close to what brings them joy, and that, to us, is what a modern workplace should enable."

“Successful implementation of a pet-friendly policy requires clear guidelines and responsible pet ownership," says Singh. She and other pet-parent colleagues ensure that they never leave their pets unaccompanied and keep them within their own areas; are mindful of occasional barking; and ensure that all common areas remain clean. Open communication is key, Singh adds. Colleagues are encouraged to voice concerns and a collaborative solution is worked out to ensure everyone’s comfort. Tewari agrees that pet parents are responsible for creating a comfortable environment for everyone. “If the company is kind enough to offer a pet-friendly workplace, then it becomes my responsibility to honour that trust and maintain the balance."

