How pet-friendly offices are changing work culture

Devina Tewari, 31, senior merchandising manager at pet services company Heads Up For Tails in Delhi, has a small gate around her desk to ensure her Golden Retriever, Loki—who has been coming to work with her since 2022—stays close, doesn’t wander or unintentionally startle anyone. As Loki is well-trained, friendly, and obedient, colleagues and other pets have taken to him well, she says. “Some new team members might feel a bit hesitant around him at first, but I always do my best to help them feel comfortable. That said, 95% of the time, Loki wins them over on his own—no intervention needed." Pet parents quickly clean up occasional spills and leaks; coordinate among themselves on the days multiple pets are in the office so that no one is distracted or inconvenienced and the pets are safe and stress-free. Loki usually naps while she works, or Tewari occupies him with toys and takes him for a walk before going in for a meeting or dealing with urgent tasks.